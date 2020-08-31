Marcus Smythe Dies: ‘Search For Tomorrow’, ‘Another World’ Actor Was 70

Marcus Smythe, an actor who played the romantic lead on three popular soaps in the 1970s and ’80s, died following a three-year battle with brain cancer on Aug. 20 at this home in La Crescenta, Calif. He was 70.

His death was announced by his family.

Smythe began his soap run in 1979, playing the role of Gordon Middleton on The Guiding Light. He moved to Search for Tomorrow in 1982 as Dane Taylor, and in 1985 began a two-year stint as Peter Love on Another World. Smythe played General Hospital‘s Martin Ross in 1990, and 10 years later joined Port Charles as Dean Eldridge.

Other TV credits include appearances on Seinfeld, Who’s the Boss?, Newhart, Murphy Brown, Mad About You and, most recently, in 2006 and 2008, Girlfriends and its spin-off The Game. He appeared in the 1981 TV-movie Summer Solstice starring Henry Fonda and Myrna Loy, and in 1991, the TV-movie The Story Lady starring Jessica Tandy. He also performed in a variety of Off Broadway and national stage tours.

Smythe is survived by wife Suzanne Goddard, sons Harrison and Duncan, and brother Casey, as well as nieces and nephews.

A memorial remembrance will be deferred to either electronic access or a post-pandemic in-person service. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully encourages contributions to a favorite charity or Democrat in the upcoming election, and wishes to reinforce to everyone that the pandemic is real and asks everyone to please wear a mask.