Marc Cherry Signs With A3 Artists Agency

Desperate Housewives and Why Women Kill creator Marc Cherry has signed with A3 Artists Agency. This marks the highest-profile showrunner signing for A3, which last month brought in four former Paradigm agents to reestablish a literary division, led by Andy Patman and Adam Kanter, Co-Heads of Television Content and Motion Pictures, respectively.

Cherry was one of Patman’s longtime clients at Paradigm who is now following him to the new agency. Patman has been guiding Cherry’s career for about two decades and sold Cherry’s breakout series, Desperate Housewives, to ABC.

Cherry executive produced and ran Desperate Housewives for its eight-season run, which earned 7 Emmys, 3 Golden Globes, as well as 33 additional awards. Cherry also was the creator, exec producer and showrunner of Lifetime’s Devious Maids, inspired by the telenovela Ellas son la Alegría del Hogar.

Cherry is currently executive producing and running his latest series, CBS All Access’ anthology Why Women Kill, which has been renewed for a second season and is awaiting a go-ahead to start production. His writer/producer credits also include The Golden Girls and the sequel The Golden Palace.

Cherry continues to be repped by attorney Jon Moonves at Del Shaw Moonves.

A3 signed an agreement with the WGA in November 2019, which allows it to represent writers. Two other longtime clients of Patman at Paradigm, Michelle and Robert King, recently signed with UTA.