UK Management Firm Insight Launches With Clients Including ‘The Crown’s Lady Diana Emma Corrin & ‘Peaky Blinders’ Actor Jordan Bolger

EXCLUSIVE: UK management firm Insight Management & Production is launching with a roster of rising talents including Emma Corrin, who will star as Lady Diana Spencer in all 10 episodes of Netflix’s The Crown season four, BAFTA Breakthrough Brit Abubakar Salim and Peaky Blinders actor Jordan Bolger.

Founded by agents Maya Hambro, Tom Jeggo and Charlie Wilson, with Tim Bradbeer as an associate, the London-based boutique agency will offer personal management while also working with clients to option and develop new and existing IP. The aim is to develop a literary department as well.

The roster also includes Lily Newmark, nominated for BIFA’s Most Promising Newcomer for her role in Venice Film Festival drama Pin Cushion and co-star of Netflix fantasy series Cursed, and Sam Clemmett, best known for playing Albus Potter in the original West End and Broadway cast of the hit theatre production Harry Potter And The Cursed Child.

BAFTA Breakthrough Brit Salim starred in Sky’s period drama series Jamestown and will next be seen in HBO Max and Ridley Scott’s sci-fi drama Raised By Wolves. Bolger played Isiah Jesus in hit BBC hit Peaky Blinders and will be seen next year in Warner Bros live action-animation hybrid movie Tom And Jerry.

Hambro started out working with Emmy-winning casting director Suzanne Smith CDG. She subsequently had a stint at Independent Talent before joining boutique agency Waring & McKenna. RADA graduate Wilson worked in casting and stage management before becoming an agent and now has 12 years’ experience of the industry. Jeggo has represented film, TV and theatre clients, most recently at Waring & McKenna.

The founding partners told us: “We formed Insight with the aim of creating an agency model which combines the dynamism of the boutique with an international reach. Undoubtedly our ambition is to support and propel our clients to the very top of the industry, but we also want to empower them to expand their goals beyond acting, facilitating exciting new projects under the Insight Productions banner.”