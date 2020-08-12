Major League Wrestling In Distribution Deal With Fubo Sports Network

EXCLUSIVE: Major League Wrestling has inked a distribution agreement with Fubo Sports Network to air MLW flagship series, Major League Wrestling FUSION.

The show will broadcast weekly on the Fubo network Thursday nights at 10 pm ET with an encore of the previous week’s episode at 9 pm. The pact follows the League’s signing in January with ICM Partners to negotiate new streaming and broadcast deals and represent MLW Studios, a multi-platform banner focusing on original scripted and non-scripted programming.

Fubo’s live, free-to-consumer TV network featuring sports stories on and off the field is available on more than 75 million devices. Consumers can stream it on Pluto TV, LG Channels, Samsung TV Plus, The Roku Channel, Vizio Channels, Plex and XUMO as well as through fuboTV’s subscription service and on fubosportsnetwork.com.

“At a time when sports are in high demand we’re thrilled to add Major League Wrestling to our lineup on fubo Sports Network,” said Ben Grad, head of content strategy and acquisition for fuboTV. “MLW features some of the best quality fighting out there, and consumers will be able to watch it all for free on fubo Sports Network.

Major League Wrestling offers a line-up of sports programming created by CEO Court Bauer. Spotlights of top athletes in combat sports include World Heavyweight Champion Jacob Fatu, the Von Erichs, Alex Hammerstone, Myron Reed, “Filthy” Tom Lawlor, LA Park and personalities Salina de la Renta and Alicia Atout.

“We are proud to partner with fubo, given their emerging position in sports and broadcasting,” said Bauer. “We are excited about our future with fubo as we further the reach and popularity of the league with this partnership.”