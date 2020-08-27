Major League Soccer Postpones Slate Of Games Amid Sports Boycotts

Players from Los Angeles FC pose after their game was called off Wednesday in Sandy, Utah

Major League Soccer joined its pro sports counterparts the NBA, WNBA and several Major League Baseball teams in postponing its slate of games in the wake of player-led protests spurred by the police shooting of Jacob Blake this past weekend in Kenosha, WI.

The soccer league said Wednesday evening that it was postponing the remaining five games on its schedule for the night, part of MLS’ Week 7 slate: Inter Miami CF vs. Atlanta United, FC Dallas vs. Colorado Rapids, Real Salt Lake vs. LAFC, San Jose Earthquakes vs. Portland Timbers and LA Galaxy vs. Seattle Sounders.

“Major League Soccer has made the decision to postpone the remaining five matches — Miami-Atlanta, Dallas-Colorado, Real Salt Lake-LAFC, San Jose-Portland, LA Galaxy-Seattle — scheduled for this evening. Each match will be rescheduled,” the league said in a statement tonight.

“We, THE PLAYERS, decided to not play tonight,” tweeted Dallas defender Reggie Cannon, who is part of the Black Players For Change coalition. “Some things are bigger than soccer and things need to change. We are together in this no matter the color.”

We, THE PLAYERS, decided to not play tonight. Some things are bigger than soccer and things need to change. We are together in this no matter the color. #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/GROGG15Af3 — Reggie Cannon (@ReggieCannon15) August 27, 2020

We made a decision together as players and staffs to not play our game tonight because there’s more happening in our country to distract our minds to soccer. This is the first time I can agree to the saying “it’s just a game” #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/bdQs2ZXcKb — KEI KAMARA (@keikamara) August 27, 2020

Somethings are just bigger than sports. The fight continues. #BlacklivesStillMatter pic.twitter.com/P03rOkFypG — Ashtone Morgan (@ashtone_m) August 27, 2020

The league has one game scheduled for Friday and a full schedule on Saturday and Sunday.

Earlier on Wednesday, the NBA playoffs were thrown into disarray when the Milwaukee Bucks did not emerge for warmups ahead of their scheduled playoff game with the Orlando Magic in Orlando, where the NBA is playing its games in a COVID-safe “bubble.” Soon after, the rest of the night’s schedule was postponed.

Later, the WNBA postponed its schedule for the night in solidarity. MLB’s Milwaukee Brewers followed suit (Kenosha is 30 miles from that city)