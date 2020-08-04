Major League Baseball Cancels ‘Field of Dreams’ Iowa White Sox-Cardinals Game Due to Coronavirus

The Chicago White Sox and St. Louis Cardinals were set to have their Field of Dreams moment at the Iowa stadium where the 1989 baseball title was filmed, until the COVID-19 pandemic spoiled their plans.

On Monday, Major League Baseball announced that it would cancel the August 13 match at a temporary stadium in Dyersville, Iowa between the Sox and Cardinals due to the infectious disease. The game was scrapped the same day the MLB announced that thirteen Cardinals players and staffers tested positive for COVID-19 in the past week.

The cancelled game is yet another strike for the MLB as it had already revised it 120-game play off schedule by cutting the amount of games in half. The White Sox will have a shot of touching base with the Hollywood film when they’re slated to return to the Iowa stadium in 2021.

Field of Dreams stars Kevin Costner as local corn farmer Ray Kinsella who hears voices commanding him to build a baseball diamond in his farm. The 1989 flick, directed by Phil Alden Robinson, also stars Amy Madigan, Gaby Hoffman, Ray Liotta and James Earl Jones.