‘Deadliest Catch’ Deckhand Mahlon Reyes Dies At 38

Mahlon Reyes, a deckhand who appeared on Discovery Channel’s Deadliest Catch, has passed away at 38.

According to TMZ, Reyes died in his hometown of Whitefish, MT. He was struck by a heart attack last Saturday morning. Though he survived the initial bout, he never regained consciousness after being transported to a nearby hospital. According to his wife, his family decided to take him off life support Sunday.

Reyes reportedly had no underlying health conditions as his passing shocked many of his close friends.

The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office disclosed the cause of death has yet to be determined pending laboratory results.

His wife also said there are plans to cremate his body and for some of the ashes to be spread in the Bering Sea by his Deadliest Catch colleagues.

Reyes is survived by his wife and four children.

Deckboss and Deadliest Catch co-star Nick McGlashan took to Twitter to express his grief over his colleague’s passing. He wrote “Love you Mahlonn m v you’re missed. RIP.”