‘Magical Girl Friendship Squad’ & ‘Wild Life’ Get Premiere Dates On Syfy’s TZGZ Adult Animation Block

Syfy has set premiere dates for its first two TZGZ animated original series. Magical Girl Friendship Squad and Wild Life will premiere Saturday, September 26 with back-to-back episodes. Magical Girl Friendship Squad will kick it off at midnight, followed by Wild Life at around 12:15 AM ET/P on Syfy’s late-night adult animation block TZGZ.

Voiced by Ana Gasteyer, Quinta Brunson and Anna Akana, in Magical Girl Friendship Squad, when a little red panda named Nut (Gasteyer) arrives in the apartment of two directionless twenty-somethings and gives them the ability to transform into badass magical girls, Alex (Brunson) and Daisy (Akana) are forced to get their shit together in order to save the Universe from otherworldly threats.

The 6-episode, 15-minute anime-inspired comedy also stars Matteo Lane.

Produced by Cartuna, the Magical Girl Friends Squad franchise is created by Kelsey Stephanides, who also serves as showrunner. James Belfer, Adam Belfer and Max Benator executive produce, along with Hallie Cantor who is also the lead writer.

Voiced by John Reynolds, Claudia O’Doherty, Baron Vaughn, Reggie Watts, SkittLeZ Ortiz and Natalie Palamides, Wild Life is a comedy about a gang of zoo animal friends hanging out after the apocalypse.

The 6-episode, 15-minute series is executive produced by creator Adam Davies, as well as Alex Plapinger, Dylan Dawson, Valparaiso Pictures and Octopie.