Magical Elves Ups Dan Murphy To Chief Operating Officer

Magical Elves has promoted Dan Murphy to Chief Operating Officer. Murphy previously served as EVP of production behind such series as Emmy-nominated Top Chef, Kevin Hart’s Don’t Fuck This Up and Nailed It! He succeeds Casey Kriley who was named co-CEO alongside Jo Sharon last year.

In his expanded role, Murphy will be responsible for aligning all day-to-day operations including finance, physical production, and strategic growth across Magical Elves’ portfolio of titles.

“It’s an honor to take on this expanded role in leading our team of smart, hardworking and dedicated people focused on producing the highest quality non-fiction programming,” said Murphy. “I am excited to carry on producing hit television series while prioritizing the health and well-being of everyone on our sets and finding new opportunities for initiatives that will continue to grow the business.”

Prior to joining Magical Elves, Murphy served as the VP of production, MTV West Coast at MTV Networks on series such as The Osbournes, Newlyweds: Nick & Jessica and Making the Band.

“Dan’s tremendous institutional knowledge and commitment to the company make him the clear choice for this position,” said Magical Elves co-CEOs Kriley and Sharon. “He is a valued leader on our team, and over the past year as we stepped into our new positions, has proven to have the vision needed to drive the company forward.”