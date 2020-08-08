Madonna Teases New Music-Centered Screenplay With ‘Juno’ Scribe Diablo Cody

Click to Skip Ad
Madonna
Associated Press

Madonna has found a new quarantine activity. The singer teased at a screenplay she’s working on with Juno writer Diablo Cody with a short Instagram video.

In a black-and-white video posted to social media platform on Friday, Madonna and the Oscar-winning scribe sit on a couch discussing the details of their upcoming music-centered project. As the Tully screenwriter types  on her laptop, her collaborator asks her to consider what’s coming up next in the script.

“When the music starts, what’s the song?” Madonna asks Cody. “All these details are important. They’re important.”

The singer captioned the video, “When you’re stuck in a house with multiple injuries what do you do.? Write a Screenplay with Diablo Cody about [film and music emojis]?”

The video then pans to feature a table covered in different notebooks and papers. The teaser also sees Cody and Madonna discussing an outfit the “Like A Virgin” singer once wore. The latter goes on to describe the clothing ensemble, mentioning garters, her iconic cone bra and a double breasted suit coat.

“Et voilà, an iconic costume,” Madonna says before sticking two nuts up her nostrils.

Watch the singer’s video below

