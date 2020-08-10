‘MacGruber’ Will Forte Comedy Picked Up To Series By Peacock; Ryan Phillippe & Kristen Wiig Poised To Join

NBCUniversal’s streaming platform Peacock continues to build up its original comedy slate with a straight-to-series series order to MacGruber, starring, co-written and executive produced by Will Forte.

The action comedy, which stems from Forte’s recurring MacGyver parody sketch on Saturday Night Live, was part of Peacock’s inaugural development slate. It has received an eight-episode order, with Forte reprising his role as MacGuber.

The Peacock series is an adaptation of the 2010 feature film of the same title. I hear Forte’s co-stars, Ryan Phillippe and Kristen Wiig, are finalizing deals to join the series.

After rotting in prison for over a decade, America’s ultimate hero and uber patriot MacGruber (Forte) is finally released. His mission: to take down a mysterious villain from his past—Brigadier Commander Enos Queeth. With the entire world in the crosshairs, MacGruber must race against time to defeat the forces of evil — only to find that evil… may be lurking within.

Forte serves as writer and executive producer alongside John Solomon and Jorma Taccone (who will also direct), the creative team behind the 2010 movie. Lorne Michaels, John Goldwyn, Andrew Singer and Erin David also serve as executive producers. MacGruber is from Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, and Broadway Video.

Peacock’s original slate has a strong comedy focus. On the streamer, MacGruber will join such series as the Punky Brewster and Saved By the Bell reboots, ’90s girl band comedy Girls5Eva from Tina Fey and Meredith Scardino; Rutherford Falls, a small-town comedy from Mike Schur and Sierra Ornelas; and the revived A.P. Bio.