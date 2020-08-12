New Lulu Wang Project Inspired By Hirokazu Kore-eda’s ‘Like Father, Like Son’ In The Works

The Farewell director Lulu Wang is cooking up something new. News broke Wednesday that the indie director, whose Awkafina-led multi-generational drama landed her on the map, will direct a new English-language project inspired by Hirokazu Kore-eda’s Like Father, Like Son.

Wang’s re-imagining of Koreeda’s 2013 film will be under Focus Features. Like Father, Like Son follows the complicated story that arises when a businessman learns that the son he’s come to love isn’t actually his, but another set of parents’ child switched at birth.

Sarah Ruhl will write the screenplay, with Wang and Wink Production’s Josh McLaughlin producing the reimagining of the 2013 Palm d’Or-nominated title.

Though The Observer first broke the news, Wang later confirmed the work in progress on Twitter, calling the leak of her latest project “obnoxious.”

“Leaks on projects are really obnoxious because it lacks total context and all relevant perspective. If people waned to know what a filmmaker is working on, perhaps they could actually ask the filmmakers involved? I’ve always been very transparent about my passions,” Wang tweeted.

“P.S. I don’t believe in ‘remakes.’ I’ll leave it at that for now,” she added.

Wang’s reps were not immediately available to comment.

Wang is represented by UTA. Circle of Confusion and Morris Yorn Barnes Levine Krintzman Rubenstein Kohner & Gellman also rep the director.

