‘Love, Victor’ Renewed For Season 2 By Hulu

Hulu has ordered a second season of breakout new series Love, Victor, an offshoot from the 2018 feature Love, Simon.

Love, Victor ranked as the No. 1 most-watched drama on Hulu during its premiere week in June when all episodes were released together.The series hails from This Is Us executive producers/co-showrunners Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, who wrote the movie based on Becky Albertalli’s young adult novel “Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda”.

Love, Victor is one of two new Hulu drama series debuting this year which had migrated to the streamer after being originally developed at Disney+. The other, High Fidelity, was just canceled.

Love, Simon‘s first season followed Victor, a new student at Creekwood High School, on his own journey of self-discovery, facing challenges at home, adjusting to a new city and exploring his sexual orientation. As Victor and his friends mature, so will season two, promising to build on these themes of sexual identity, acceptance and navigating the odyssey we all know as high school.

The series stars Michael Cimino, Ana Ortiz, James Martinez, Isabella Ferreira, Mateo Fernandez, Rachel Naomi Hilson, Bebe Wood, George Sear, Anthony Turpel and Mason Gooding.

Aptaker and Berger serve as executive producers alongside Brian Tanen, Jason Ensler, Isaac Klausner, Marty Bowen, Adam Fishbach, Wyck Godfrey, Pouya Shahbazian and Adam Londy. 20th Century Fox Television is the studio.

