‘Love Island’ Season 2 Premiere Paces Monday Ratings; Univision Edges RNC Coverage On Broadcasters

The quarantined second season of Love Island premiered on CBS on Monday and took a two-tenths hit from last year’s freshman debut. Still, the reality dating competition in which hot and bothered singles are essentially stuck on an island to find “love” scored a 0.4 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic and 1.94 million viewers, plenty enough to finish No. 1 among primetime’s new offerings.

The first night of the Republican National Convention was on par with last week’s Democratic National Convention among the broadcast news networks. NBC (0.3, 1.91M) and ABC (0.3, 1.80M) tied in the demo followed by CBS (0.2, 1.39M) in early numbers that are expected to adjust when finals are delivered.

Based on preliminary numbers, Univision beat RNC coverage on all networks during its 10 p.m. ET time slot with Como Tú No Hay Dos (0.5, 1.59M). With La Rosa de Guadalupe (0.4, 1.32M) and Médicos (0.4, 1.32M), Univision shared the No. 1 spot with NBC and CBS for Monday in the demo.

In addition to the RNC, NBC gave us a repeat of American Ninja Warrior while ABC served reruns of Holey Moley and To Tell the Truth. Meanwhile, Fox saved its Monday night real estate to air the Oscar-winning The King’s Speech (0.2, 1.45M).

The CW gave audiences fresh episodes of Whose Line Is It Anyway? (0.2, 1.04M) and Penn & Teller: Fool Us (0.2, 965,000), with the latter holding steady in the demo.