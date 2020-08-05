‘Love Island’: CBS Sets Premiere Of Delayed Season 2, Reveals Quarantine Bubble Production Plans

The second season of CBS’ reality dating format Love Island will premiere on Monday, August 24.

The delayed return of the U.S. remake of the British entertainment hit will kick off with a two-hour premiere and will then air nightly at 9 p.m. with a two-hour episode on Saturday nights.

However, this year’s contestants will not be able to enjoy the lush environment of Fiji and instead will compete for love in Las Vegas as a result of COVID-19. Host Arielle Vandenberg and narrator Matthew Hoffman will return.

The network has unveiled how producer ITV America is managing a safe production environment.

The show will be shot at Caesars Entertainment’s boutique hotel the Cromwell in Sin City with cast and crew sequestered in a bubble. They also will undergo isolation before production begins and be tested prior to beginning work, and the cast will be tested prior to their participation. All will be tested regularly throughout the season, as well as screened daily for symptoms. Crew and staff will be required to wear PPE and work in pods to enhance social distancing. Stringent and ongoing cleaning and disinfecting protocols in filming and production areas will be in place. In addition, COVID-19 compliance officers will be on staff to monitor and enforce all health and safety protocols.

The move means that CBS will, after all, have both of its key summer franchises on air in August after the network set the return of Big Brother: All Stars tonight, August 5.

ITV America CEO David George told Deadline in March that each episode of the show is turned around in less than 48 hours. “Once the switch is turned on, we can get it to air very quickly,” he said. “We’re trying to get it as ready as possible so when [CBS] says ‘Go’, we’re ready — location-wise, build outs, casting.”

David George, Adam Sher, David Eilenberg, Simon Thomas, Ben Thursby-Palmer, Jessica Castro, Richard Foster and Chet Fenster are executive producers. The series is based on a format owned by ITV Studios and Motion Content Group, and distributed by ITV Studios.