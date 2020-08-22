Los Angeles To Make Black Lives Matter Mural On Hollywood Boulevard Permanent

The rainbow All Black Lives Matter mural running down Hollywood Boulevard will become one of the street’s newest permanent attractions.

On Friday Councilman Mitch O’Farrell announced the project, which is a collaboration with StreetsLA, the Los Angeles Department of Transportation and other local community organizations.

“Today, after years and years of violence against our Black and queer communities, we are creating the first memorialized space in Los Angeles dedicated to transgender people of color,” O’Farrell, who is openly gay, said.

O’Farrell said the in-the-works installation also serves to remember the day around 50 thousand protestors took to Hollywood Boulevard in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. The June 14 protest, which saw stars including Insecure’s Kendrick Sampson voice their solidarity for the social movement, was a response to George Floyd’s murder by Minnesota police in May. Protestors at the the June gathering also called for justice for Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery.

The All Black Lives Matter organization created and laid down the original mural leading up to the large march through Los Angeles in June. A day after the march, crews removed the large art installation from Hollywood Boulevard.

With the mural set to return permanently, Los Angeles residents and visitors can expect to see closures in that part of town. Starting Monday Hollywood Boulevard, from Highland Avenue to Orange Drive, will be closed. O’Farrell said that the upcoming painting, which will be similar to the original street mural, will be complete by Friday.