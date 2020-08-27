Los Angeles Dodgers, San Francisco Giants Join In Protests, Postpone Game

Add the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants game scheduled for tonight to the list of major sports game postponed in protest of the Kenosha, Wisconsin shooting of Jacob Blake.

The teams were scheduled for a game at Oracle Park in San Francisco that would have been televised by ESPN. The teams have postponed the game, according to several reports, but have not issued statements yet on the matter.

The decision not to play followed similar decisions not to play by the Milwaukee Brewers and Cincinnati Reds, who would have faced off at Miller Park in Milwaukee, and the Seattle Mariners and San Diego Padres, who would have played at PETCO Park in San Diego. The Mariners have the highest number of black players in MLB.

The baseball decisions came after the entire NBA playoffs schedule for Wednesday was called off after the Milwaukee Bucks didn’t take the court for a first-round game against the Orlando Magic.

The Bucks and other teams were protesting the shooting of Jacob Blake by a police officer in Kenosha, Wisconsin on Sunday night. Milwaukee is roughly 40 miles from Kenosha.

The game cancellations may not be just a one-day protest. The NBA players union is meeting tonight in its Orlando, Florida bubble to discuss how to proceed with its playoff games. MLB is on a shortened schedule and as an outdoor sport, is potentially constrained by the weather and another coronavirus eruption if the season gets too far into the fall.