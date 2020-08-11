Los Angeles County Passes 5,000 COVID-19 Deaths

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health said Tuesday that the total number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths in the region has eclipsed 5,000. The grim milestone comes as 63 new deaths from the virus were registered in the past 24 hours, bringing the total in the cities of Los Angeles, Long Beach and Pasadena to 5,057.

The agency also recorded 1,440 confirmed new cases today, bringing the county’s total to 211,808. That is down from Monday’s reported 1,920 new cases; the figures however still lack backlogged data thanks to a statewide glitch reported last week that has resulted in under-reported totals as far back as two weeks.

The state began seeing some backlogged data come in today, boosting overall case numbers. The glitch did not impact other totals including hospitalizations and deaths.

There are now 1,524 confirmed hospitalizations in L.A. County due to the coronavirus, flat with yesterday’s totals and down from numbers nearer to 2,000 at this time a month ago. Of those hospitalized, 32% are in ICUs.

Public health officials said today that of the information available on 4,746 of the county’s deaths, 49% have been Latino/Latinx, 24% were white, 15% were Asian and 10% were African American/Black.

“L.A. County has hit a tragic milestone today — more than 5,000 of our friends, family, neighbors and co-workers have died because of COVID-19,” said Barbara Ferrer, director of Public Health.