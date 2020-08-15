L.A. County Coronavirus Update: 35 New Deaths, 2,103 Additional Cases

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health’s latest update details yet another rise in COVID-19 cases and deaths. Saturday’s L.A. county numbers confirms 2,103 new cases of COVID-19 and 35 more deaths caused by the infectious disease.

While the newest set of coronavirus statistics reflect information from state’s electronic lab report systems stem, L.A. Public Health says that it still anticipates more numbers from a backlog of reports within the coming days.

Saturday’s numbers are lower than all those reported on Friday. Prior to today’s update, the county saw 2,642 new cases and 45 new deaths. The latest update features a dip in hospitalizations, bringing the total amount of current hospitalized patients to just below 1,400 with Saturday’s 1,393 hospitalizations number.

Of the 35 newly confirmed deaths, the 50 to 64 year-old age range makes up the majority accounting for 11 of the new fatalities.

Saturday’s update comes a few days after California became the first state to report 600,000 coronavirus cases. Despite the grim milestone, Governor Gavin Newsom said Friday that the state has seen the number of new cases plummet as it reached a seven-week low for daily new cases.

As of today, Los Angeles County has a total of 220,762 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 5,245 related deaths. California brings in 614,616 total cases and 11,159 deaths overall.

COVID-19 Daily Update:

August 15, 2020

New Cases: 2,103 (220,762 to date)

New Deaths: 35 (5,245 to date)

Current Hospitalizations: 1,393 pic.twitter.com/DknJ7p7NC8 — LA Public Health (@lapublichealth) August 15, 2020