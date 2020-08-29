Los Angeles Coronavirus Update: L.A. Public Health Confirms 27 New Deaths And Over 1,300 Additional Cases

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Saturday 27 new deaths and 1,339 new positive cases of COVID-19. The daily numbers have dropped slightly from Friday, when Public Health confirmed 38 new deaths and over 1,630 new positive cases.

Public Health has identified 239,756 total positive COVID-19 cases to date across Los Angeles County. Los Angeles has a total of 5,759 deaths related to the virus.

Saturday’s update comes a few days after Governor Gavin Newsom introduced new guidelines for reopening schools, day care centers and youth sports leagues. The newest set of numbers also follows the governor’s announcement of color-coded guidelines for reopening the state.

Newsom provided Californians with a color-coded map that showcases the severity of COVID-19 across the state in different hues. From a mustard yellow symbolizing minimal spread to a deep purple representing a widespread, California showcases different colors of Newsom’s scale. But while the northern parts of the state show less sever spreads, most of southern California is in the widespread zone.

To date, California has a total of 700,778 confirmed cases and 12,905 deaths.