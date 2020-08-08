Los Angeles Coronavirus Update: County Sees More Than 2,600 New Cases, Small Dip In Hospitalization Count

The Los Angeles County Department of Public health announced 2,645 new COVID-19 cases and 51 new deaths on Saturday. The department shared that it anticipates receiving a backlog of lab reports from the state in the coming days.

The latest update sees dips in new cases, deaths and current hospitalizations when compared to Friday’s update. Saturday’s count displayed around 500 fewer new cases and 10 fewer current hospitalizations from the previous day, 31% of which are in the ICU. Between the Friday and Saturday, the daily death count dropped from 53 to 51.

While the numbers seem to decline, the latest update comes days after the county hit more than 200,000 confirmed coronavirus cases on Thursday, as Los Angeles hits a total of 206,761 cases as of today. The county nears 5,000 total deaths, with a current total of 4,967.

On Friday, California officially reported that the Golden State has seen more than 10,000 deaths from the coronavirus. Though the issues with the state’s COVID-19 reporting process have led to undercounts in daily new cases data, the technical failure did not impact the total counts for hospitalizations.

Earlier in the week, California broke its single-day-record for coronavirus deaths with a report of 200 new deaths on Wednesday.

Read Los Angeles Public Health’s Saturday updates below.

COVID-19 Daily Update:

August 8, 2020

New Cases: 2,645 (206,761 to date)

New Deaths: 51 (4,967 to date)

Current Hospitalizations: 1,610 pic.twitter.com/GSJuABbb1l — LA Public Health (@lapublichealth) August 8, 2020