‘Little Women’ Locks China Release For August 25

Saoirse Ronan in 'Little Women'
Sony Pictures

Sony has secured a China release for Greta Gerwig’s Oscar-winning Little Women, with the film set to bow in the Middle Kingdom on August 25.

The movie, a re-telling of Louisa May Alcott’s classic novel starring Saoirse Ronan, Florence Pugh, Emma Watson and Eliza Scanlen as the March sisters, alongside Timothée Chalamet, has been a hit in international markets, grossing north of $100M since it rolled out in January. It has also taken $108M stateside.

China’s cinemas have been getting back to business in a meaningful way in recent weeks after the coronavirus lockdown. Earlier today, Warner Bros confirmed it had secured a September 4 date for Christopher Nolan’s Tenet, following its re-releases of the director’s Interstellar and Inception.

The country saw $17.6M cume across all releases this past weekend, a scratch on where it had been pre-pandemic but still 35% up on the previous session. The signs of recovery are looking positive.

Little Women was up for six Oscars earlier this year, winning the Costume Design award for Jacqueline Durran.

