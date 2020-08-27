Lionsgate Acquires Horror Spec ‘Mother Land’; 21 Laps’ Shawn Levy & Dan Cohen To Produce

Lionsgate has picked up Kevin Coughlin and Ryan Grassby’s horror spec Mother Land in what we hear was a competitive situation. 21 Laps’ Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen are producing.

Billed as a timely and high concept piece, Mother Land centers on a family who has been haunted by an evil spirit for years. Their safety and surroundings come into question when one of the children questions if the evil is real.

Coughlin and Grassby wrote the 2016 feature Mean Dreams, which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival and starred Bill Paxton. Lionsgate’s Aaron Janus and Chelsea Kujawa, and 21 Laps Emily Morris will oversee the project.

21 Laps continues to sell several features in quarantine, this marking their most recent sale. About a month ago they landed the competitive Reddit No Sleep article “My Wife & I Bought a Ranch” at Netflix. They recently released the Unsolved Mysteries reboot to massive numbers on Netflix, where they’ll soon resume production on Stranger Things 4. They have also moved Levy’s upcoming untitled Ryan Reynolds time-travel film from Paramount to Netflix, and it begins production in November. Additionally, Paramount will release the 21 Laps-produced Love & Monsters on premium video on demand on October 16.

Coughlin and Grassby are repped by Paradigm, The Coronel Group and Hansen, Jacobson. WME & Ziffren/Brittenham rep 21 Laps. Robert Melnik oversaw the deal for Lionsgate.