Lionsgate Lands Finch & Litvak Spec ‘Arcana’ For ‘John Wick’s Chad Stahelski To Direct

EXCLUSIVE: Lionsgate has purchased Arcana, a spec script by Predators scribes Michael Finch & Alex Litvak that will be developed for John Wick helmer Chad Stahelski to direct. The film is a gritty urban fantasy set in the hidden world of magical clans.

Stahelski will produce through 87Eleven Entertainment. Stahelski is currently working on John Wick 4 for Lionsgate. 87Eleven Entertainment’s Stahelski, Jason Spitz and Alex Young will produce. Finch and Litvak will be executive producers.

The scribes most recently sold an explosive franchise launcher, Versus, to Universal with 87North producing, and they have Medieval set at Sony.

Stahelski is represented by WME and attorney Tara Kole. Finch is represented by Verve Talent and Literary Agency. Litvak is repped by Jon Huddle of Fourth Wall Entertainment.

James Myers and Chelsea Kujawa are overseeing the project for Lionsgate. Phil Strina negotiated the deal for Lionsgate.