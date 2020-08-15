Linda Manz Dies: Actor In ‘Days Of Heaven’, ‘The Wanderers’ And ‘Out Of The Blue’ Was 58

Linda Manz, best known for her role as “Peewee” in the film The Wanderers and appearances in Terrence Malick’s Days of Heaven and Dennis Hopper’s Out of the Blue, died Friday at age 58, according to her son, Michael Guthrie.

Guthrie started a GoFundMe page which said Manz died from lung cancer and pneumonia.

“She leaves behind a husband, two sons, and three grandchildren who all love and miss her tremendously,” Guthrie posted on the page. “Linda was a loving wife, a caring mom, a wonderful grandma, and a great friend who was loved by many. Thank you and God bless. Rest in peace. We love you, Mom.”

Ken Wahl remembered Manz in a Facebook post. They costarred in the 1979 The Wanderers.

“She was great to work with and I am grateful that I got to speak with her before she passed this morning. RIP Peewee,” he wrote, and also shared photos from the film.

Manz’s film career started at age 15, as she appeared in 1978’s Days of Heaven as Linda, the younger sister of Richard Gere’s lead Bill, who flees with him and his girlfriend from Chicago to Texas after Bill kills his foreman.

Manz also narrated the film, which won an Academy Award for Best Cinematography and the Best Director award for Malick at the Cannes Film Festival.

In Out of the Blue, she played Cebe, a punk rock obsessed teen who also embraced Elvis Presley.

She appeared in 1997’s The Game, starring Michael Douglas and Sean Penn, and also was credited for the television shows Dorothy, Orphan Train, and Faerie Tale Theater.

Specifics on her survivors and memorial plans was not immediately available.