Lin-Manuel Miranda And Joe Biden Join NowThis And Latino Victory Project’s ‘Future Is Now’ Event

Mobile news platform NowThis is set to exclusively stream a conversation between Hamilton‘s Lin-Manuel Miranda and presidential candidate Joe Biden as part of its Future Is Now event, a virtual community conversation presented by the Latino Victory Project about increasing Latino representation from the stage to the halls of government. The Future is Now will stream on NowThis’ YouTube, Twitter and Facebook pages on August 18 at 3:30pm ET. The event is part of NowThis’ younger-skewing coverage of 2020 Democratic National Convention.

“As the 2020 election approaches, NowThis audiences are more engaged than ever with the issues impacting young voters and how candidates plan to address them,” said NowThis’ Chief Content Officer Tina Exarhos. “NowThis looks forward to bringing this important conversation with former Vice President Biden to our huge young audience.”

“The 2020 election will be unlike any other in our history. We want to speak directly to Latino voters on the importance of voting in this election and ensure that they are engaged and motivated to do so,” said Nathalie Rayes, Latino Victory Project president & CEO. “We are thrilled to partner with NowThis to present The Future is Now conversation about Latino representation and celebrate our rich diversity and culture.”

In addition to the conversation between Miranda and Biden, NowThis will feature news from the DNC Convention throughout the week and interview elected officials and former presidential candidates. Guests will be announced at a later date.

The Future is Now will also feature appearances by artists America Ferrera, Chef José Andrés, Jennifer Lopez, Zoe Saldaña, Latino Victory Project Co-Founder Eva Longoria Bastón, and special guest interviews hosted by Maria Elena Salinas, independent journalist and CBS News contributor. The interview lineup includes Congresswoman Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, FL-26, Assistant Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, Ben Ray Luján, and State Representative Ana-Maria Ramos, Texas HD 102.