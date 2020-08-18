‘Leverage’: Production Underway On IMDb TV Series Reboot In Louisiana

Independent production companies continue to lead the way back into production amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Leverage, a new incarnation of the 2008 crime drama for IMDb TV, is entering its second week of filing in NewOrleans, Louisiana. The series is produced by Dean Devlin’s Electric Entertainment. It has joined fellow indie productions, Tyler Perry Studios’ Sistas and The Oval, which recently finished their shoots, and Tom Werner’s Werner Entertainment’s The Conners, which just started production.

As documented in detail on social media by Devlin and the Leverage cast, the series’ in-person table read was on Aug. 4, with actors sitting 6 feet apart and waring face shields. Cameras started rolling on Aug. 10, and the first week of shooting went well, sources said.

Like with Perry’s casts, the Leverage actors flew in on a private jet a couple days before the table read for a round of testing.

Leverage, the first major original series for Amazon’s IMDb TV, was initially tentatively slated to begin production in late June-early July in Louisiana following safety protocols. The tentative day was subsequently pushed to July 20 and then to Aug. 4 as producers across the industry try to adjust to the ever changing COVID conditions.

The Leverage reimagining will include new characters, including one played by new lead Noah Wyle, along with returning original cast members Beth Riesgraf, reprising her character as “Parker”, Gina Bellman as “Sophie Devereaux”; Christian Kane as “Eliot Spencer” as well as Aldis Hodge as “Alec Hardison.”

Hodge is recurring because of his duties on his Showtime series City on a Hill but the early start of Leverage could make him available for most of the season. The one original Leverage cast member not returning for the reboot is embattled former star Timothy Hutton.

The Leverage sequel is a fresh update of the original concept, about reformed crooks using their unique skills to right corporate and governmental injustices inflicted on common citizens.

Devlin is executive producing the revival, with Leverage John Rogers and Chris Downey serving as consulting producers. Additional EPs include Marc Roskin, Rachel Olschan-Wilson and Kate Rorick.

