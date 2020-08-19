‘Leverage’: Aleyse Shannon Joins IMDb TV’s Revival As New Series Regular

Meet the Leverage team’s new full-time hacker. Aleyse Shannon (Charmed) is set as a new series regular in IMDb TV’s Leverage reboot, a new incarnation of the 2008 crime drama from Dean Devlin’s Electric Entertainment.

The Leverage sequel is a fresh update of the original concept, about reformed crooks using their unique skills to right corporate and governmental injustices inflicted on common citizens.

The reimagining will include new characters, including new lead Noah Wyle’s Harry and Shannon’s Breanna, along with returning original cast members Beth Riesgraf, reprising her character as “Parker”, Gina Bellman as “Sophie Devereaux”; Christian Kane as “Eliot Spencer” and Aldis Hodge as “Alec Hardison.”

In the revival, the Leverage team is back to take them down! Sophie Devereaux (The Grifter), Parker (The Thief), Eliot Spencer (The Hitter), and Alec Hardison (The Hacker) have watched the world change over the last 8 years. It’s become easier – and sometimes legal — for the rich to become richer and the powerful to squash anyone who gets in their way. Sadly down one team member, they find new blood in Harry Sullivan (Wyle), a corporate lawyer who is looking for redemption after realizing he’d been sitting on the wrong side of the table for his entire career.

The missing team member is Timothy Hutton’s Nate Ford as the embattled actor is the only original star not returning for the followup.

The other original cast members are back as series regulars except for Hodge, who is recurring because of he is a lead on another show, Showtime’s City on a Hill. His Alec will help introduce new team member Shannon’s sarcastic and intelligent Breanna Casey.

Breanna’s special skills include being a genius mechanical engineer (just ask her about her drones) and making social hacking and social media manipulation look like child’s play. Landing in the foster system after her parents’ tragic car accident, Breanna got lucky finding a home with Nana, and bonus big-brother Hardison (Hodge), who reached out to the spiky, scared 10-year old by teaching her computers and hacking. As Breanna trains in new skills with the other Leverage team members, she will need to learn to embrace and trust her new family.

n this new world, the team will use their collective skills to take down a new kind of villain. From the man who created an opioid crisis from the comfort of his boardroom, to the woman who prefers to deport workers instead of paying them, to the shadowy security firm that helps hide dangerous secrets for a price, when someone needs help, we provide… Leverage.

Devlin is executive producing the revival, with original series co-creators John Rogers and Chris Downey serving as consulting producers. Additional EPs include Marc Roskin, Rachel Olschan-Wilson and Kate Rorick.

Filming on the new season started Aug. 10 in New Orleans.

Shannon’s credits include the 2019 film Black Christmas and the role of Jada Shields in the CW’s Charmed. Shannon is repped by Brillstein Entertainment Partners, Innovative Artists, and Gang, Tyre, Ramer, Brown & Passman.