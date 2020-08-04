‘Letterkenny’ Producer New Metric Media & Canada’s The Feldman Agency Launches Live Touring Firm

EXCLUSIVE: Letterkenny, the cult Canadian comedy that airs on Hulu, has found success on the live touring circuit over the last couple of years. Now the companies behind the tour are launching a live touring entertainment business.

New Metric Media, which produces the series and the Letterkenny Live! tour, and its partner Canadian agency The Feldman Agency have formed Tourbo. The new company will focus on developing live shows and licensing popular TV, online and podcast brands for the road.

Letterkenny Live! is a 90-minute comedy experience that toured across Canada and the U.S. It featured the likes of stars Jared Keeso, Nathan Dales, Michelle Mylett, K. Trevor Wilson, Dylan Playfair, Andrew Herr, Tyler Johnston, Evan Stern and Mark Forward taking part in original sketches and never-before-seen material.

“We are thrilled to build on our successful relationship with Jeff and The Feldman Agency to create an exciting opportunity to further connect fans with their favourite brands. We are in a world where we are so connected virtually, yet disconnected physically, so we’ll be ready to rock once the curtains rise again,” said Mark Montefiore, president of New Metric Media.

Added The Feldman Agency president Jeff Craib: “Mark and his New Metric Media team are tremendously passionate and creative. Although this current environment may seem like an interesting time to start a live based venture, we feel strongly about the potential for content and opportunities. We’ve had a great experience building the Letterkenny Live business together and anticipate the same level of success with our new projects under the Tourbo banner.”