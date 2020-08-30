Click to Skip Ad
Leslie H. Freas Dies: Twin Sister Of Linda Hamilton Was 63, Appeared In ‘Terminator 2’

Leslie H. Freas seen with her sister, Linda Hamilton at the Terminator 2 premiere and on the set Twitter

Leslie H. Freas, the twin sister of actress Linda Hamilton, died last Saturday in Mount Laurel, New Jersey. She was 63 and the cause of death was not revealed.

An obituary was published by The Burlington County Times said she passed away “unexpectedly.”

Freas was a stunt double for her sister in the 1991 film Terminator 2: Judgement Day. She appears in the apocalyptic playground dream sequence and in a scene where the T-1000 cyborg imitates Sarah Connor. The sisters attended the film’s premiere together in July 1991.

