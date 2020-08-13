Leonardo DiCaprio & Jennifer Davisson’s Appian Way Sets First Look Film Deal At Sony

Appian Way Productions’ Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Davisson have set the production company into a multi-picture, multi-year first look deal with Sony Pictures Entertainment to produce scripted feature films. The companies are already in development on two projects and the deal comes off DiCaprio’s turn in the Quentin Tarantino-directed Best Picture nominee Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood.

Deal follows one that Appian Way made at Apple for TV projects and documentaries.

Said Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group Chairman Tom Rothman: “I first met the supernova talented Leonardo DiCaprio over 24 years ago on Romeo and Juliet. We then shipped out together on the Titanic and my admiration for him as a fully-rounded filmmaking genius has only increased over the many years since. His producing and acting instincts — superbly supported by Jennifer — are both driven by service to the best material in the world. At Sony, we feel like we just landed a rare GOAT deal — as Michael Jordan and Tom Brady are to basketball and football, so is Leo to film.”

Said DiCaprio: “For over three decades in the business, Tom has never adhered to the traditional Hollywood norms. Never once taking the safe route, he truly values filmmakers and their vision and is extremely supportive of the theatre-going experience. I could not be more excited to enter into a new phase of partnerships with Sony.”

Appian Way’s last deal had been at Warner Bros. He won the Best Actor Oscar for The Revenant, and has been nominated six other times, the last being Sony and Tarantino’s love letter to Hollywood, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood. Appian Way productions include The Revenant, and the Martin Scorsese-directed The Wolf of Wall Street, The Aviator, and Shutter Island.

Appian Way is repped by LBI Entertainment.