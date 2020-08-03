Click to Skip Ad
Leonardo DiCaprio’s Appian Way Inks First-Look Deal With Apple

Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Davidson

Apple has signed a first-look deal with Appian Way Prods., the film and television production company founded by Leonardo DiCaprio and co-run by Jennifer Davisson. The multi-year deal covers television projects and documentary features.

The pact builds on Apple and DiCaprio’s existing relationship collaborating on the high-profile upcoming feature Killers of the Flower Moon, directed by Martin Scorsese and starring DiCaprio and Robert De Niro; and the recent series order for Shining Girls, a thriller drama starring Elisabeth Moss, which is produced by Appian Way and MRC Television.

At Apple, Appian Way joins a roster of companies under deals that includes Elba’s Green Door Pictures, Ridley Scott’s Scott Free Productions, A24 and Imagine Documentaries; as well as trusted studios for kids and family entertainment, Sesame Workshop and Peanuts.

