LeBron James Unveils New ‘Space Jam 2’ Basketball Uniform

Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Photo

Space Jam can’t make a fresh return in 2021 without new basketball uniforms that are as equally vibrant and eye-catching as the original’s cartoon cast.

LeBron James, who will star in the sequel to the 1996 animated classic, teased the revamped Tune Squad jersey on Twitter. The follow up to Michael Jordan’s uniform from the original Warner Bros. flick features even more color. The bright sky blue jersey reads “Tune Squad” in big purple print and even features the circles printed on Jordan’s uniform.

James will star alongside Don Cheadle in Space Jam: A New Legacy, which is set to tip off July 2021.

Terence Nance will direct the follow-up film, with Ryan Coogler, James under his SpringHill Entertainment Duncan Henderson, and Maverick Carter of SpringHill set to produce. Executive producing the sequel are Justin Lin, Sev Ohanian and Jamal Henderson.

Catch a glimpse at the new Tune Squad uniform below.

 

 

Newswire

