They’ll be singing “Take Me Out to the Polling Place” at Dodger Stadium this November, as the Chavez Ravine facility will become an election voting center.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James and his “More Than a Vote” group have partnered with the Los Angeles Dodgers to make the initiative happen. It is the first time a Major League Baseball team has offered its facility as a voting center.

Besides baseball without fans, Dodger Stadium has been used for coronavirus testing and food distribution in recent months.

“Dodger Stadium is part of the fabric of Los Angeles, and we’re proud to continue to partner with the County to make the property available for the benefit of the community at large,” Dodger president and CEO Stan Kasten said in a news release on Thursday. “Voting is all of our civic duty, and we’re excited to work with More than a Vote to do anything we can to help get out the vote by making this process as easy, accessible and safe for all Angelenos.”

Starting in the five days before the Nov. 3 election, all registered voters in Los Angeles County will be able to park for free and vote at the stadium.

The county allows any eligible voter to cast a ballot at any of the 1,000 vote centers in the area. Whether the voting will take place indoors or outside has not been stated, but the location will observed social distancing protocols.

“I may still be new to L.A. but it didn’t take long for me to learn how special the relationship is between the Dodgers and Lakers,” said a James statement. “We are all in this together. “I’m really proud we were able to help the Dodgers become the first MLB stadium to open for voting. This is exactly why we created More Than a Vote. A lot of us now working together and here for every team who wants to follow the Dodgers lead and turn their stadium into a safer place for voting.”