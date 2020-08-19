Laurence Fishburne Signs With CAA For Representation

EXCLUSIVE: Oscar-nominated and Tony- and two-time Emmy-winning actor, producer and director Laurence Fishburne has signed with CAA for representation in all areas.

Fishburne, who had been a long-time Paradigm client, is currently nominated for Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series Emmy for Quibi’s #FreeRayshawn.

He co-stars alongside Tracee Ellis Ross and Anthony Anderson in ABC’s hit comedy series Black-ish. Fishburne also serves as an executive producer on the series — sharing three Outstanding Comedy Series Emmy nominations — via his Cinema Gypsy Productions banner, which also produces Black-ish‘s Freeform spinoff Grown-ish and new ABC spinoff Mixed-ish. His Cinema Gypsy Productions also is behind Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, an animated series based on the popular comic book series, which is currently in production and has a 20-episode order for season 1 from Disney Channel.

On the film side, Fishburne is known for his for his role as Morpheus in the Wachowskis’ The Matrix trilogy, among his many other credits, and he recently reunited with his Matrix cohort Keanu Reeves in the John Wick films. Fishburne was last seen in Running with the Devil, Annapurna’s Where’d You Go, Bernadette, and #FreeRayshawn, Quibi’s “movie in chapters”, which earned him his most recent Emmy nomination. Fishburne will next be seen in crime drama Crimson Blues, and The Ice Road, alongside Liam Neeson.

Fishburne also is set to return to Broadway alongside Sam Rockwell and Darren Criss in David Mamet’s American Buffalo. The play originally was set to open in April, but has been pushed to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He continues to be repped by Helen Sugland at Landmark Artists Management and Del, Shaw, Moonves.