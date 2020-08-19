Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

‘Saved By The Bell’ To Celebrate Anniversary And Reboot With Socially Distanced Pop-Up

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Olivia Wilde To Direct Untitled Female-Centered Marvel Movie At Sony

Read the full story

Laurence Fishburne Signs With CAA For Representation

Laurence Fishburne
Art Streiber/CBS

EXCLUSIVE: Oscar-nominated and Tony- and two-time Emmy-winning actor, producer and director Laurence Fishburne has signed with CAA for representation in all areas.

Fishburne, who had been a long-time Paradigm client, is currently nominated for Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series Emmy for Quibi’s #FreeRayshawn.

He co-stars alongside Tracee Ellis Ross and Anthony Anderson in ABC’s hit comedy series Black-ish. Fishburne also serves as an executive producer on the series — sharing three Outstanding Comedy Series Emmy nominationsvia his Cinema Gypsy Productions banner, which also produces Black-ish‘s Freeform spinoff Grown-ish and new ABC spinoff Mixed-ish. His Cinema Gypsy Productions also is behind Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, an animated series based on the popular comic book series, which is currently in production and has a 20-episode order for season 1 from Disney Channel.

On the film side, Fishburne is known for his for his role as Morpheus in the Wachowskis’ The Matrix trilogy, among his many other credits, and he recently reunited with his Matrix cohort Keanu Reeves in the John Wick films. Fishburne was last seen in Running with the Devil, Annapurna’s Where’d You Go, Bernadette, and #FreeRayshawn, Quibi’s “movie in chapters”, which earned him his most recent Emmy nomination. Fishburne will next be seen in crime drama Crimson Blues, and The Ice Road, alongside Liam Neeson.

Fishburne also is set to return to Broadway alongside Sam Rockwell and Darren Criss in David Mamet’s American Buffalo. The play originally was set to open in April, but has been pushed to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He continues to be repped by Helen Sugland at Landmark Artists Management and Del, Shaw, Moonves.  

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad