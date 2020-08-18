Latin Grammy Awards Sets November Date For “Reimagined Telecast” On Univision

The Latin Recording Academy has set Thursday, November 19 for the 21st Annual Latin Grammy Awards. With the theme “Music Makes Us Human”, the academy says the “reimagined telecast” will air at 8 pm ET/PT/ 7 PM CT on Univision. The show will be anchored from Miami with performances from cities around the world. Should the situation with the COVID-19 pandemic improve, the Latin Academy said it will consider a live audience telecast with nominees, presenters and performers.

“This year’s show is a result of great music, carefully curated by almost 4,000 members, skilled staff and everyone’s commitment to the Latin Grammy Awards’ process,” said Gabriel Abaroa Jr., President/CEO of The Latin Recording Academy. “The evening will honor musical excellence and the power of music — an art form that allows us to show solidarity, compassion and hope, transcending language, cultural barriers and the current global challenges. We are proud to honor the work of artists who have continued to bring us excellence through their craft and joy in times of despair.”

The Latin Grammy Awards is Univision’s top-rated and most engaged music broadcast. Last year, the 20th Annual Latin Grammy Awards delivered the show’s highest-rated performance in the U.S. since 2015, averaging 3.4 million total viewers, 1.6 million adults 18–49 and 717,000 adults 18–34, according to Nielsen. In addition, the telecast was the No. 1 social program of the day, with 8.3 million total interactions across Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.