‘Late Night With Seth Meyers’ To Return To Studio On September 8

Seth Meyers is heading back to 30 Rock slightly sooner than expected.

The Late Night host revealed on his show last night, during his A Closer Look segment, that he only has three more shows left to film in his in-laws’ attic before heading back to Studio 8G.

This comes after The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon returned to 30 Rock a few weeks ago and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and The Late Late Show with James Corden returned last week.

Meyers, who usually tapes in Studio 8G, has been taping from his attic for the past five months – making jokes out of the talking Sea Captain and a well-worn copy of The Thorn Birds. During that time, the NBC show, which is run by Mike Shoemaker and exec produced by Lorne Michaels, hit its 1,000th episode.

Late Night With Seth Meyers will take a two-week hiatus before returning on Tuesday September 8.

Meyers recently told Deadline that he was somewhat enjoying working from home. “I know it’s strange to talk about things that are a little bit nicer during these awful times but because of the necessity of having to upload things sooner, because people are doing graphics from their apartments with less than optimal internet to get it to the network, I wrap around 4:30pm rather than getting home at 8:30pm. So, I am seeing my kids more. That’s been nice, they’re not bad people. My wife was right, I just had to spend some time with them,” he said.