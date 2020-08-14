‘Late Night With Seth Meyers’ Examines Mike Pence’s Swagger

Senator Kamala Harris is at the top of the news since her announcement as Democratic presumptive nominee Joe Biden’s choice for running mate.

Since then, insisted Seth Meyers on his Late Night segment, A Closer Look, the Republican opposition has “strained to come up with” ways to attack her.

Meyers turned his attention to Vice President Mike Pence and contrasted his ethnic background with that of the multicultural Harris. Meyers said Pence’s 23 and Me profile was “93 percent Irish Ghost, and the rest was English ghost.”

Pence will send a mannekin and recorder in his place to the VP debates and hope no one notices, Meyers chortled.

After playing a clip of Pence saying he would “see you in Salt Lake City” at the VP debate on Oct. 7, Meyers laughed at the lack of threat.

“Is there anyone in the world with less swagger than MIke Pence? Watching him is like watching an Amish grandpa dance at a wedding. See you in Salt Lake City is like, “Let’s settle our differences at Williams Sonoma.”