‘Late Night With Seth Meyers’ Eyes Fall Studio Return

Late Night With Seth Meyers is looking to return to 30 Rock in the fall.

This comes after The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon returned to 30 Rock a few weeks ago and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and The Late Late Show with James Corden are returning to the studio today.

“We’ve been really lucky that Jimmy and the Tonight Show have been back in 30 Rock forging a path and making a path for the rest of us. We’re definitely aiming on sooner rather than later. We have two more weeks of shows with Late Night and we have a two week hiatus to end the summer. Obviously, plans could change but we’re hoping in the fall to be back at 30 Rock,” said Meyers, speaking on a CTM virtual press tour panel to promote Peacock’s The Amber Ruffin Show, which he exec produces.

Meyers, who usually tapes in Studio 8G, has been taping from his attic for the last five months – making jokes out of the talking Sea Captain and a well-worn copy of The Thorn Birds.

During that time, the NBC show, which is run by Mike Shoemaker and exec produced by Lorne Michaels, hit its 1,000th episode.

Meyers recently told Deadline that he was somewhat enjoying working from home. “I know it’s strange to talk about things that are a little bit nicer during these awful times but because of the necessity of having to upload things sooner, because people are doing graphics from their apartments with less than optimal internet to get it to the network, I wrap around 4:30pm rather than getting home at 8:30pm. So, I am seeing my kids more. That’s been nice, they’re not bad people. My wife was right, I just had to spend some time with them,” he said.