Late Night Hosts Poke Fun At Virtual Democratic National Convention: “It Just Doesn’t Have The Same Juice”

Late Night hosts Stephen Colbert, Trevor Noah and Jimmy Fallon took aim at the first night of the 2020 Democratic National Convention, which has gone virtual this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Monday featured pre-recorded speeches from political figures including Amy Klobuchar, Andrew Cuomo, Jim Clyburn, Bernie Sanders and most notably Michelle Obama. Colbert likened the gathering of all these political stars, from different ends of the political spectrum, to a memorable moment from the final Avengers movie.

Colbert spoofed the final battle scene from Avengers: Endgame, superimposing presidential candidate Joe Biden’s face over that of Chris Evans’ Captain America. The spoof, titledAmerica: Endgame, also saw his running mate Kamala Harris as Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel, Pete Buttigieg as Spider-man, Barack Obama as Iron Man and others as Marvel heros. However, it wouldn’t be a true Avengers battle without Thanos.

“Person, woman, man, camera, TV,” says a Thanos-ified Donald Trump.

Colbert continued to poke fun at the DNC with spoofs, including one of John Legend’s hit ballad “All Of Me.” Legend, who will perform at the convention later in the week, sang about the virtual event to the melody of his hit number. His lyrics joked about the virtual speeches, the RNC’s “pasty” lineup and “combining computers with Boomers.”

On The Tonight Show, Jimmy Fallon also teased about the political event’s virtual format, joking that “nothing quite fires up Americans more like long speeches over Zoom.” His monologue also highlighted the DNC’s schedule. He pointed out the night’s events, including a speech by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, but also mentioned some future events that could happen, like Chuck Schumer battling it out with the wifi nearly a minute after he’s set to go on.

With speeches making up a majority of night one, Fallon told his viewers not to fret if they missed some of the big ones, like Michelle Obama’s moving monologue.

“If you missed Michelle Obama’s speech don’t worry, Melania will deliver the same speech at next week’s RNC,” he quipped.

The Daily Show host Trevor Noah also added his feedback on the on the first night of the DNC.

“We all have to admit that a convention that takes place over zoom, it just doesn’t have the same juice,” he said.

Noah shared that while he didn’t watch Monday’s event, he intends to cover the rest of the week’s, which will feature speeches not only from Democratic politicians, but from Republicans as well. Featuring figures from both ends of the political spectrum, Noah noted, was all part of the DNC’s main goal.

“From A.O.C. and Bernie on the left to John Kasich and a slew of other Republicans on the right, tonight was meant to showcase the broader appeal of Joe Biden across the political spectrum,” he said. “Joe Biden is the cheerios of presidential candidates. He’s not the most exciting option but deep down, you know he’s good for you.”

Watch the full segments below.







