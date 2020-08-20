Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Late Night Talk Shows Enjoy The Political Funhouse Put On At Democratic Convention

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Olivia Wilde To Direct Untitled Female-Centered Marvel Movie At Sony

Read the full story

Late Night Talk Shows Enjoy The Political Funhouse Put On At Democratic Convention

Trevor Noah
Comedy Central

There’s no better time to be a political talk show comedian than during a presidential campaign, and one of the highlights of that privilege are the Democratic and Republication national conventions.

The Democrats are up first this week, with their show running through Thursday, followed by the Republicans next Monday, Aug. 24-27. The comedy gold is already flowing, and Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers and Trevor Noah were there to lap it up.

A few of the late night bits posted today:

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad