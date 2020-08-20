Late Night Talk Shows Enjoy The Political Funhouse Put On At Democratic Convention

There’s no better time to be a political talk show comedian than during a presidential campaign, and one of the highlights of that privilege are the Democratic and Republication national conventions.

The Democrats are up first this week, with their show running through Thursday, followed by the Republicans next Monday, Aug. 24-27. The comedy gold is already flowing, and Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers and Trevor Noah were there to lap it up.

A few of the late night bits posted today:

Tomorrow we depart from the Captain’s Quarters but until then, here’s A Closer Look https://t.co/z7sQQZsKLU — Seth Meyers (@sethmeyers) August 20, 2020