Larry Wilmore To Launch Weekly Topical Comedy Show On Peacock As Streamer Preps Late-Night Strand With ‘The Amber Ruffin Show’

Larry Wilmore is heading back to late-night with a new show on Peacock.

The streamer has ordered the Untitled Larry Wilmore Show (w/t) and will pair it with The Amber Ruffin Show to launch a weekly topical late-night block.

It marks the Black-ish exec producer’s return to late-night television following his stint as a correspondent on The Daily Show between 2006 and 2014 and The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore, which ran for two seasons on Comedy Central, ending in 2016.

In the show, Wilmore will have discussions with high profile people from all different backgrounds including sports, politics and entertainment. Each episode will cover the election and important conversations of the week.

Peacock has ordered 11 episodes of the show, which is set to launch in September. It will be exec produced by Wilmore, who has an overall production deal with Universal TV, o Miller, Tony Hernandez, Brooke Posch, David Miner and Michael Rotenberg. It will be produced by Jax Media and Universal Television.

“I’m honored to have the chance to not only be back on television but to partner with the great team at Peacock,” said Wilmore. “Apparently there’s a lot going on in the world right now and a big election happening soon, so I’m happy to have a place in the conversation.”

The Amber Ruffin Show will also debut in September. The streamer has ordered nine half-hour episodes of the show, which will see the Late Night with Seth Meyers writer provide a “smart” and “silly” take on the news of the week.

Ruffin is a writer and performer for NBC’s Late Night and has been increasingly on camera with spots such as Amber Says What and she regularly opened the show following the killing of George Floyd with stories of her own experiences with police. She also wrote and performed on Comedy Central’s Detroiters, is a regular narrator on Drunk History and wrote on the first season of HBO’s A Black Lady Sketch Show.

Ruffin, Jenny Hagel, Seth Meyers and Mike Shoemaker serve as executive producers. The series is produced by Universal Television and Sethmaker Shoemeyers Productions.

“Having a late-night show on Peacock is so exciting,” said Ruffin. “We can’t wait to write sketches, songs and jokes about this terrible time we call now.”