Lady Gaga Launches New Radio Show On Apple Music

With her dance album Chromatica scaling the music charts since its release in May, Lady Gaga is launching a radio show devoted to the genre on Apple Music. Gaga Radio premieres Friday, August 7 at 11 am PST, with new episodes every Friday.

“The last few weeks I’ve been figuring out different ways at home that I can be of service to what I would call the singular global community,” Gaga said in a statement, “one that I believe to be kind in nature, one that I believe to be very special to my heart and I believe to the hearts of many. And so I’ve been thinking of all the ways that I can be someone that contributes to the society and the world. I’m super thrilled, excited to have this show and this opportunity to play an incredible mix of music every week.”

The singer’s first guest will be her Chromatica producer BloodPop. Each subsequent episode will include conversations with dance music “DJs, divas, and producers,” with a new, exclusive DJ mix of a Gaga song every week.

In the preview clip below, Gaga discusses the “mental, emotional release” she felt with putting out the new album.