A3 Artists Alum Kristin Nava Launches New Nava Artists Agency

Kristin Nava
Courtesy of Nava Artists

Kristin Nava has launched her very own agency, Nava Artists, after nearly 18 years with A3 Artists Agency.

“I have always felt a loyalty and deep commitment to my clients. As the industry has evolved, this is the perfect time to focus my expertise toward securing work for talent across all advertising platforms,” Nava said. “At Nava Artists, I bring my years of experience, ingenuity and industry contacts with casting directors, advertising and public relations agencies and brands. The opportunities are exciting and flourishing every day!”

During her time at A3, Nava was involved in connecting talent from all mediums of entertainment with dozens of brands Nintendo, H&M, Abercrombie & Fitch, Pandora, and AT&T. Among the additional brands she’s worked with are Geico, Go Pro, Lego, Nike, Nissan, Hyundai, Barilla and the National Park Foundation.

The veteran commercial and celebrity endorsement agent’s new venture will initially focus on television and digital commercials, 360 campaigns, social media and branded personal appearances. Nava Artists will also specialize in public relations programs, satellite media tours, licensing and celebrity endorsements.

Nava Artists Inc. is based in Los Angeles.

 

