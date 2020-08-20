Marvel’s ‘Kraven The Hunter’ Movie At Sony Eyes ‘Triple Frontier’s J.C. Chandor As Director

EXCLUSIVE: Even with Venom: Let There Be Carnage and Morbius postponed until 2021, Sony Pictures is continuing to build up its slate of Marvel films. Sources tell Deadline that J.C. Chandor is in talks to direct Sony’s Kraven the Hunter, the latest film to gain momentum in the studio’s Universe of Marvel Characters.

Sony had no comment.

Sony is continuing to build a healthy development slate of Spider-Man characters to rival other studios’ comic book pics currently in development. Besides Venom 2 and Jared Leto’s Morbius, the studio also recently set S.J. Clarkson to direct its untitled Madame Web pic and tapped Marc Guggenheim to write its Jackpot movie. The next installment in the Spider-Man franchise also begins shooting this winter.

Matt Tolmach and Avi Arad will produce.

This comes less then 24 hours after Deadline broke the news that Olivia Wilde would be directing an untitled Marvel movie for Sony centered around the Spider-Woman character. Unknown which of these films will go first, especially since Chandor’s deal hasn’t closed yet, but Sony is clearly stacking its slate full of Marvel characters.

Even before it set this new cinematic universe in motion, Kraven the Hunter is a property the studio has longed to make. Richard Wenk, who penned The Equalizer films for Sony, wrote the script. The comic revolves around Sergei Kravinoff aka Kraven the Hunter, who is one of Spider-Man’s best known and most formidable enemies as well as the half-brother of the Chameleon. The character has appeared in numerous Spider-Man properties including the popular story Kraven’s Last Hunt.

Chandor has been known more for his character-driven adult dramas like Margin Call, A Most Violent Year and most recently Netflix’s Triple Frontier, and this would mark his first time taking on major studio tentpole. Even though this would be his first big-budget feature, Chandor has shown an ability to pull off impressive set pieces like the car chase in A Most Violent Year that shows he has the chops to take on the type of action Kraven the Hunter would demand.

He is repped by CAA.