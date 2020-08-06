Konwiser Brothers Media Acquires the Rights to ‘The World’s Most Dangerous Radio Station’; Doc Revolves Around Legendary Music Director Greg Mack And His Outlet 1580 KDAY

EXCLUSIVE: Konwiser Brothers Media has landed the rights to the documentary The World’s Most Dangerous Radio Station, which tells the story of the first Hip-Hop radio station, 1580 KDAY, and its founder and legendary Music Director/Assistant Program Director, Greg Mack.

The doc recounts the dawn of Hip Hop when an obscure Los Angeles AM radio station and its maverick programmer was instrumental in the early careers of Jay Z, Dr. Dre, Ice Cube, Run DMC, Queen Latifah, Ice-T and many others. Additionally, beginning with Dr. Dre as his first On Air Mixer, Mack went on to form the most powerful group of Radio Mix DJs’ ever assembled the “Mack Attack” Mixmasters.

“I never think of this as ‘my story,’ rather one that changed an industry and gave voice to so many talented artists with whom I’m honored to reconnect via this film,” Mack said. “I know that through Kip and Kern’s commitment to purpose-driven filmmaking, the Konwiser brothers are the perfect partners with whom to collaborate on this project of a lifetime.”

Kip and Kern Konwiser, Mack and Luce Gordon are producing. Production will begin on the doc in early 2021.

The Konwiser Brothers most recent award-winning documentary series, Legendary Pictures’ Make It Work at Amazon, was selected by the US State Department’s Cultural Affairs Bureau to participate in the international outreach program, American Film Showcase.