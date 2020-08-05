Knott’s Berry Farm Cancels Its Annual Halloween Haunt For 2020 Due To Coronavirus Pandemic

Just over a week after Universal Studios canceled its popular Halloween Horror Nights at its Florida and California parks, Knott’s Berry Farm

followed suit.

The Southern California park has canceled its hugely popular Halloween Haunt event this year due to the coronavirus, park officials said

today.

“Regrettably, due to continued operating restrictions related to the pandemic we have had to make the very difficult decision to cancel our highly anticipated 2020 Knott’s Scary Farm event,” Knott’s officials said. “We know that this news is disappointing, but we look forward with great enthusiasm to making 2021 Knott’s Scary Farm our best year ever.”

The move, which had been widely expected, follows similar announcements regarding other large-scale Halloween events in Southern California.

The Queen Mary and Disney California Adventure have also canceled their separate-admission seasonal events in recent weeks.

Hoping to cash in the demand for Halloween-themed events this fall, Six Flags officials said last week that they are developing a modified version of their theme parks’ Fright Fest event.

“We are planning to have something out there that excites families and our guests to get out there and come to the parks,” Six Flags CEO Michael Spanos said on an earnings call with analysts.

It’s still unclear whether Southern California fans will get to enjoy Fright Fest this year, however, as Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia remains closed.

City News Service contributed to this report.