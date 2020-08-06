‘Knight Rider’ Feature In The Works From Spyglass Media & James Wan; TJ Fixman Scripting

EXCLUSIVE: Spyglass Media Group has teamed with Atomic Monster’s James Wan and Michael Clear to develop a film based on the 1980s classic action series, Knight Rider. TJ Fixman, a former video game writer, is adapting the screenplay play.

Created by Glen A. Larson, Knight Rider first aired on NBC from 1982-1986 and is credited for launching David Hasselhoff’s career. It’s about a smart-car named KITT that assists the mysterious crime-fighting driver Michael Knight (Hasselhoff).

The series amassed a significant cult following and spun more TV spinoffs, films, video games, books, and a Knight Rider convention known as KnightCon.

Plot details for this latest installment are being kept under wraps but we hear it will be a present-day take that will maintain the anti-establishment tone of the original.

Judson Scott will serve as executive producer.

As a video game scribe, Fixman wrote and developed Ratchet and Clank and Resistance: Fall of Man. On the film side, Fixman has sold a number of scripts Including One Night On the Hudson to Universal Pictures, Brotherhood of Magic to MGM, and Men Who Kill to Fox with Greg Berlanti producing and Michael B. Jordan starring. Most recently, he sold his original pitch Rogue to STX with David S. Goyers’ Phantom Four producing and feature pitch Legacy to Village Roadshow with Phantom Four producing. Fixman is repped by Grandview and Ziffren Brittenham.

Atomic Monster has upcoming Malignant for Starlight Media and Midas Innovation, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It for New Line Cinema, There’s Someone Inside Your House for Netflix, and Mortal Kombat for New Line.

Wan’s reps are CAA, Stacey Testro International, and Myman Greenspan Fox Rosenberg Mobasser Younger & Light LLP.