Kimberly Guilfoyle Rails At Democrats And Shouts For Donald Trump In Republican Convention Speech

Kimberly Guilfoyle speaks as she tapes her speech for the first day of the Republican National Convention from the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium in Washington.

As the Republican National Convention rolled out speaker after speaker in the Mellon Auditorium in Washington, one figure stood out for sheer effort to reach the highest octave: Kimberly Guilfoyle, the former TV personality who is helped lead the party’s fundraising efforts.

To a nearly empty auditorium, Guilfoyle bashed Democrats as “socialist” and “radicals,” and said, “They want to destroy this country, and everything we have fought for and hold as dear. … They want to control what you see and think and believe so that they can control how you live.”

“America, it is all on the line,” she shouted. “President Trump believes in you. He emancipates and lifts you up to live your American dream.”

She ended, still shouting, “The best is yet to come.”

After she finished, CNN’s personalities were take aback.

“Oh my goodness. I just feel like that was so intense, and so dark, that coming out of that other video, it was almost incomprehensible,” said Dana Bash.

Guilfoyle is dating Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr., was scheduled to speak later in the evening. Guilfoyle was formerly married to Gavin Newsom, the governor of California.

Her speech, like others during the evening, was taped before the primetime airing, even though Trump criticized Democrats for not going live for certain speeches, like that of Michelle Obama, last week.