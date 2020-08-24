Kiersey Clemons To Star In Horror Podcast ‘Ghost Tape’ From ‘Locke & Key’ Co-Creator Aron Eli Coleite & ‘Candyman’ Director Nia DaCosta

Kiersey Clemons (Antebellum) is set to star in and executive-produce serialized horror podcast Ghost Tape from LA audio firm QCode.

Set to be released this October, the series is co-created by Aron Eli Coleite (Locke & Key) and Nia DaCosta (Candyman). Additional casting is underway.

The show will follow new recruit Tessa Dixon at a remote army base in Texas as she deals with the psychological and physical trauma of basic training. When she finds a tape of her grandfather’s labeled ‘Ghost Tape 10’ and plays the haunting audio, she unknowingly unleashes a deadly manifestation of her own family’s horrible misdeeds.

Eli Coleite developed the podcast with Alexandra Hartman who wrote all the episodes. The series is directed by Malakai, and executive producers are Aron Eli Coleite, Nia DaCosta, Qcode’s Rob Herting and David Henning, Automatik’s Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, Fred Berger, Justin Levy and Clemons.

Recent QCode releases include The Left Right Game, produced by and starring Tessa Thompson, which was acquired by Amazon to be adapted for TV; the thriller series Borrasca, produced by and starring Cole Sprouse; and the erotic scripted drama Dirty Diana, produced by and starring Demi Moore.

Clemons is represented by UTA and ID. Eli Coliete is represented by Grandview and law firm Jackoway Tyerman Wertheimer. DaCosta is represented by CAA, Management 360, Casarotto Ramsay & Associates and ID.